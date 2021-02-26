Brockville's Brian Fraser passes away after leukemia battle

Radio News Producer and Brockville native Brian Fraser has died from leukemia after a two-year battle with the disease.

He was 26.

Brian's efforts to direct people to the cause of blood donation drew national attention, including appearances on national CTV News broadcasts.

He frequently used social media as a platform, including a post on Twitter in September, 2019 which drew more than 167,000 views.

#BEATBLOODCANCER September is Blood cancer Awareness month, and I've got some things to say about that.



I'm so glad to have gotten the full video on Twitter, and I'd really appreciate retweets of this video! This is the time to make a difference. Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/KhSVI2kND3 — Brian Fraser (@brianpfraser) September 3, 2019

A Brockville native and graduate of Algonquin College, Brian was in charge of operating all technical on-air aspects of CFRA's "The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll" in Ottawa for years. He was also a former intern at 104.9 MOVE FM in Brockville.

During Fraser's battle and absence from the show, host Bill Carroll often referred to Brian as a "genius" and a "hockey savante" who was "lightning-quick" with a soundbite.

Brian's father Rick Fraser made reference to the Senators winning Thursday night as he announced his son's passing.

So we wished Brian a Bon-voyage with a Sens win. Brian Fraser passed away tonight after a hard fought battle. We know he is at peace and looking for ways to watch down on us🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Rick Fraser (@RickFraser2132) February 26, 2021

During his battle, Brian drew support from many of the sports heroes he worshipped, including members of the Ottawa Senators, Hockey Canada, Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux and New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.

Brian leaves behind family in Ottawa and Brockville including his father Rick, mother Sheila, brothers Ian and Tait, and many cats.