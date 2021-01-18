Brockville's Legion Branch closed until further notice

Brockville's Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion has once again closed its doors to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19.

The news came amid a province-wide stay-at-home order that limits residents to their home except for essential purposes like work, getting groceries and exercise.

"COVID-19 is rapidly spreading [and] has raised alarms about the growing risk to vulnerable people around our community," Branch President Ralph McMullen wrote in a social media post.

"The Brockville Legion would like to thank our community for all their Support & Donations."

Ralph McMullen President of The Brockville Legion Branch # 96 has temporarily closed its doors to the public. Covid-19... Posted by Brockville Legion on Friday, January 15, 2021

There's no word on when the branch could re-open but a number of Legion's in the area did recieve their first round of emergency funding from the federal government late last week.

The first round of funding will see roughly $11,000 each given to Legion branches in Brockville, Cardinal, Mallorytown, Prescott, Kitley/Toledo, Kemptville and Gananoque.