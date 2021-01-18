iHeartRadio

Brockville's Legion Branch closed until further notice

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 president Ralph McMullen looks over the empty dance hall at the Brockville Legion in this file photo. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Brockville's Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion has once again closed its doors to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19. 

The news came amid a province-wide stay-at-home order that limits residents to their home except for essential purposes like work, getting groceries and exercise. 

"COVID-19 is rapidly spreading [and] has raised alarms about the growing risk to vulnerable people around our community," Branch President Ralph McMullen wrote in a social media post. 

"The Brockville Legion would like to thank our community for all their Support & Donations."

There's no word on when the branch could re-open but a number of Legion's in the area did recieve their first round of emergency funding from the federal government late last week. 

The first round of funding will see roughly $11,000 each given to Legion branches in Brockville, Cardinal, Mallorytown, Prescott, Kitley/Toledo, Kemptville and Gananoque. 