Brockville under snowfall warning, up to 30 cm possible

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Brockville-area and much of Eastern Ontario as 30 centimetres of snow could fall between Monday and Tuesday.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on Monday morning and calls for around five centimetres of snow on Monday morning into the early afternoon, before a second round overnight into Tuesday that could bring between 15 and 25 centimetres.

Drivers are being asked to prepare for quickly changing and deteoriating travel conditions, as Environment Canada warns visibility may be reduced because of heavy and blowing snow.