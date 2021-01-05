Brockville Warming Centre now open seven days a week

The Brockville Warming Centre is now open seven days a week to help those in need in the area after its initial opening last month.

The Warming Centre, located at Wall Street United Church, was opened in December on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as a resource for the homeless or precariously housed in the area during the winter months.

As of Friday, the centre is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.

The facility is the product of the Brockville Housing Partnership, a partnership of a number of area groups including the St. Lawrence Anglican Church, the YMCA, Connect Youth, Brockville Police, Change Healthcare, Brockville Streetfriends and others.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville are funding the warming centre with a special COVID-19 relief fund from the Ontario government.

