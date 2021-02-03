Buses cancelled in Brockville-area, more snow Wednesday morning

All school buses in the Tri-County area were canceled Wednesday morning as the area deals with a large blanket of snow.

After ten centimetres of snow fell in some parts of the area Tuesday, Environment Canada warned another two to four centimetres could fall in the area before it tapers off late Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being asked to drive to the conditions, particularly on Highway 401 between Brockville and the Quebec border, where drivers reported slow moving traffic on Wednesday morning.

The snow is here! Please drive according to the weather and road conditions in your area, check weather reports if you are traveling #SeeSnowGoSlow #LanarkOPP @OPP_COMM_ER^jt pic.twitter.com/N8PmjfwTwc — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 2, 2021

A winter weather travel advisory ended for the Brockville and Prescott-area, along with Gananoque, Mallorytown, Kemptville and other areas just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario canceled all busses to schools in both the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario on Wednesday.

The Upper Canada Board has closed schools for the day, a change in practice this year because of COVID-19, as a statement from the school Tuesday morning said it would be treated as a 'remote learning day.' It said students can access materials posted online or paper materials already sent home. Parents with students who walk to school are asked to contact their school to let them know their child is safe.

The public board voted at the start of the school year to keep schools closed during 'snow days,' as a way to limit contacts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.