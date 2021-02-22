Buses cancelled in Kingston with snow in forecast Monday

Buses have been cancelled the Kingston-area on Monday morning with up to 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast for the day.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Kingston-area with between five and ten centimetres of snow expected between Monday morning and evening.

Environment Canada said the snow may be heavy at times and cause visibility issues. Drivers are being asked to take caution and alter any travel plans.

Tri-Board Transportation has cancelled all school bus transportation for students in the area on Monday but schools remain open.