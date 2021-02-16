Businesses in Brockville, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark re-open Tuesday

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has gone green Tuesday morning, as pandemic restrictions have been lifted in the area.

A stay at home order ended in the area at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and The Health Unit has been placed in the green zone of the province's colour coded restriction framework, the least restrictive phase. That means most that means most businesses, restaurants and personal services can re-open in the Tri-County area.

For City facilities, Brockville Mayor Jason Baker expected the Memorial Centre to re-open as early as Thursday.

"The Memorial Centre will definitely be open this week, we've been reaching out to user groups to let them know that they can start assigning their ice times..." Baker said.

The youth arena and the Brockville Arts Centre are expected to remain closed until further notice.

Health officials are asking residents to continue to follow public health advice to avoid a large spike in cases and the possibility of more restrictions.

Kingston and Belleville also moved to the green zone last week, while Cornwall and Ottawa have moved to the orange-restrict zone as of Tuesday.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay-Parry Sound will remain under the stay-at-home order until at least next Monday.