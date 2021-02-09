Calabogie Peaks to re-open on Thursday

After being closed since Boxing Day, Calabogie Peaks Resort is set to re-open their ski hills this week after getting the go-ahead from the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that all ski-hills can re-open in the province, no matter where they are located, as the province was the only one to close ski hills during the second wave of the pandemic.

New protocols will be in place but Chief Operating Officer at Calabogie Resort Jim Hemlin tells CFRA in Ottawa that they look forward to welcoming skiers back on Thursday.

"I'm just happy that we can get the doors open again and happy that we can get our guests back and salvage the remainder of the season hopefully, and do that safely," he said.

Anyone on a chairlift will have to wear a mask that covers their entire mouth, nose and chin and capacity limits will be in place in areas of the province that are in the 'red' or 'grey' zones of the province's colour-coded system.