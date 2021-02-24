Canada-wide warrant issued for man who left Kingston halfway house

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who left his Kingston halfway house in violation of his release conditions.

Thusanth Ariyanayagam, 26, is serving a two-year sentence for assault, assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance, and OPP said he is known to frequent the Kingston and Belleville areas.

Ariyanayagam is described as a South Asian man who is 5'5" tall, 189 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. He has a tattoo of a crown and swords on his upper right and the letter 'k' on his left.

Anyone with information about Ariyanayagam's whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.