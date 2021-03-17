Carleton Place man charged with fraud after taking 'tiny home' deposits

A Carleton Place man faces 20 charges after police allege he promised to build a number of tiny homes that were never built.

Lanark OPP said they opened an investigation in 2019 and have so far identified 10 separate victims who they allege put down thousands of dollars in deposits for the construction of so-called tiny homes that were never built. Police said the victims were from several jurisdictions across Ontario.

Richard Wheatley, 61, is charged with nine counts of fraud and eight counts of theft among other charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in Perth in April.

Police believe their could be more victims and ask anyone with information to get in touch with Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122.