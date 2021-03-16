Cash stolen from car, OPP investigating

Police are looking for the person who stole cash from a car while it was parked in Madawaska Valley Township.

Killaloe OPP said the driver reported the theft on March 9 around 3:20 p.m., as the owner of the car said someone went inside while it was parked at a gas station and stole a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be left on its website.

Police are asking residents to "Lock It or Lose It," in a statement, as they said drivers should never leave their vehicle running and unoccupied, never leave valuables in their vehicle and to always roll up windows, lock the doors and pocket the keys.