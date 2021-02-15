Catch The Ace 2.0: Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation launches second lottery

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has launched the second version of its succesful 'Catch The Ace' lottery.

Tickets will go on sale online Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the fundraiser in support of the hospital.

It's been dubbed 'Catch the Ace 2.0' after a successful first run of the lottery that started in 2020 and ended after 28 weeks, raising nearly $200,000 for the hospital's Cancer Care Campaign. The lottery sees tickets sold for a weekly jackpot and a progressive jackpot that's awarded when a lucky winner picks the ace of spades.

"We are thrilled with the community support for the first Catch the Ace lottery which brought in an amazing $187,000 for the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign and are so excited to do it again for such an important cause. This is truly about community helping community," the Foundation's Executive Director Roger Martin said in a statement.

Ticket sales will open online on Wednesday each week at 10 a.m. and close on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., with weekly winners announced Wednesday mornings on Facebook.

A drive-thru ticket kiosk located at 775 Pembroke Street East will reopen next Monday to offer a cash-purchase option. It will be open Mondays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"Our volunteers are ready to go and excited for this next round to start," Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist for the Foundation said in a news release.

"We thank them so much for the time they dedicate to supporting our hospital. We will also be announcing two new ticket purchase locations in the near future, one in Petawawa and one in the west end of Pembroke."

Fifty per cent of ticket sales go to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.