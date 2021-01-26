iHeartRadio

'Catch The Ace' jackpot for Pembroke Regional Hospital now at $120,000 

Schuyler Schroder, Week 27 winner of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's 'Catch The Ace' draw, is seen accepting his prize. (PRHF)

The jackpot for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's 'Catch The Ace' lottery now sits at roughly $120,000 heading into its 28th week. 

Week 27 winner Schuyler Schroder drew the seven of spades and won a weekly prize that totalled $6,916, but the elusive ace of spades remains. Whoever picks it will win the progressive jackpot, which as of this week now sits at roughly $120,000. 

Tickets can be purchased online for the draws, which have a guaranteed weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50 per cent of ticket sales going to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign. 