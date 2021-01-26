'Catch The Ace' jackpot for Pembroke Regional Hospital now at $120,000 

The jackpot for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's 'Catch The Ace' lottery now sits at roughly $120,000 heading into its 28th week.

Week 27 winner Schuyler Schroder drew the seven of spades and won a weekly prize that totalled $6,916, but the elusive ace of spades remains. Whoever picks it will win the progressive jackpot, which as of this week now sits at roughly $120,000.

Tickets can be purchased online for the draws, which have a guaranteed weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50 per cent of ticket sales going to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.