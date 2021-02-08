CCHL optimistic about possible 12-week season 

The Central Canada Hockey League hopes it can still salvage a 12-week season if a stay-at-home order from the province is lifted soon.

The start of the regular season for the Jr. A. league has been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19 restrictions, but in an update from, Commissioner Kevin Abrams said he was hopeful a shortened three-month season could still be salvaged.

"Our plan is to commence a twelve week program that will provide our Junior A and U18 players with the opportunity to compete in a meaningful manner to showcase their skills for those higher levels who rely on players for their recruiting and drafting," Abrams said in a statement on Friday.

"Once again, we appreciate the amazing level of support and patience from players and families as we continue to navigate through these difficult and unchartered waters."

Abrams said players will receive the news for dates of return to play and will issue tentative plans at the league level when that happens, as he said the focus remains on ensuring "a safe environment for players, coaches, officials and other personnel."

The typical CCHL season runs 62-games per team from September to March.