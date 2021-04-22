Certain at-risk conditions can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine
Those with certain at-risk health conditions can now pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County.
While those with conditions can not book an appointment for a vaccine at this moment, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said those with the following conditions can pre-register to get a shot when one does become available.
- Pregnancy
- Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders
- Stroke/cerebrovascular disease,
- Dementia,
- Diabetes,
- Liver disease
- All other cancers
- Respiratory diseases (i.e. COPD and asthma)
- Spleen problems (i.e. asplenia)
- Heart disease,
- Hypertension with end organ damage
- Diagnosis of mental disorder
- Substance use disorders
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia
- Immunocompromising health conditions
- Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community.
The health unit said proof of illness is not required and registration can be completed on its website. If a person is unable to register online, they are asked to call the Health Unit at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097 ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number and someone will return their call as soon as possible.