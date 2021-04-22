iHeartRadio

Certain at-risk conditions can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Those with certain at-risk health conditions can now pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County. 

While those with conditions can not book an appointment for a vaccine at this moment, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said those with the following conditions can pre-register to get a shot when one does become available. 

  • Pregnancy
  • Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders
  • Stroke/cerebrovascular disease, 
  • Dementia, 
  • Diabetes, 
  • Liver disease
  • All other cancers
  • Respiratory diseases (i.e. COPD and asthma)
  • Spleen problems (i.e. asplenia)
  • Heart disease, 
  • Hypertension with end organ damage
  • Diagnosis of mental disorder
  • Substance use disorders
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia
  • Immunocompromising health conditions
  • Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community. 

The health unit said proof of illness is not required and registration can be completed on its website. If a person is unable to register online, they are asked to call the Health Unit at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097 ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number and someone will return their call as soon as possible.