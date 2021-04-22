Certain at-risk conditions can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Those with certain at-risk health conditions can now pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County.

While those with conditions can not book an appointment for a vaccine at this moment, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said those with the following conditions can pre-register to get a shot when one does become available.

Pregnancy

Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders

Stroke/cerebrovascular disease,

Dementia,

Diabetes,

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases (i.e. COPD and asthma)

Spleen problems (i.e. asplenia)

Heart disease,

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosis of mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community.

The health unit said proof of illness is not required and registration can be completed on its website. If a person is unable to register online, they are asked to call the Health Unit at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097 ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number and someone will return their call as soon as possible.