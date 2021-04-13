Charges laid after street signs damaged, driver flees scene
A Brockville man faces charges after streets signs were damaged on Saturday.
Police said a vehicle had crashed into street signs at Stewart Boulevard and Central Avenue before it fled from the scene.
Officers, though, found the suspect's licence plate left behind at the scene and was later found by police trying to fix the damage to his car.
The unnamed 37-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.