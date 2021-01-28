Charges laid in fatal crash near Trenton

A Quinte West man has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death in connection to a head-on crash near Trenton on Sunday that killed one person.

Quinte West OPP have charged Camden Jopp, 48, in connection to the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 40, just north of Telephone Road.

Michael Heron, 63, of Pickering was killed in the crash, while three other people were taken to hospital with injuries police said ranged from minor to serious.

Jobb was arrested on Wednesday and will appear in court in Belleville for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to get in touch with the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

