Check if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine: Health Unit

Those who live in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine are being directed to check if they're eligible first.

The Health Unit said a list of those eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine is available on its website, which now also features a special tool for residents to see if they are currently eligible to get a shot.

"We've recently added a tool that can be easily used and will tell you clearly if you're eligible or not," Joe Reid, Health Promoter at the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said.

"There may not be the exact level of detail you want yet but please be patient because it's coming and you won't miss it."

Officials to ask residents not to call the health unit to ask questions about the vaccine or see if their eligible, as staff have been overrun with calls the past two weeks.

The Health Unit reported late Wednesday night that it's website was currently down and that its working to have it restored as soon as possible.