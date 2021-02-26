City Council to consider $1.5 million in funding for Integrated Care Hub

City staff have recommended that Kingston City Council extend the lease and funding at the Integrated Care Hub to get the facility through 2021.

The overnight shelter on Montreal Street gives round the clock access to addiction, homelessness and mental health counseling services for at-risk populations.

In a report to come to City Council on Tuesday, Chief Administrative Officer Lanie Hurdle writes a large number of people have utilized the hub so since it moved from Artillery Park to its Montreal Street location back in November.

"There is no question that services at the ICH have been and continue to be utilized by many people and that the ICH has filled an important gap in the community," Hurdle said.

"Based on the data collected, in the absence of this continued service, there would be a significant increase in overdoses, hospital visits, people sleeping in the rough, and possibly an additional shelter required to meet the demand on vulnerable populations."

Hurdle recommends the City approve an extension of the lease at 661 Montreal St. until the end of 2021 based on the urgent need within the community.

Staff suggest pulling $1.5 million in funding from social services relief funding and social reserves to fund the hub to the end of the year.

Hurdle said neither the lease extension nor the operations funding would have any impact on municipal property taxes.

Council will meet on Thursday to consider the funding recommendation.