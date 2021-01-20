City looks for feedback on green bin program for apartments, condos 

The City of Kingston is looking for public input on how best to implement a green bin program at apartment and condo buildings.

It said a new survey launched this week is part of its effort to boost the amount of waste diverted from the landfill and said the expansion of the green bin program is one way to do that.

It's asking apartment and condo building owners for their thoughts as it looks to make the program, which separates food waste and organics from garbage, mandatory in multi-residential buildings.

"Some people who live in apartments and condos already participate in the City's Green Bin program," Raymond Garner, Director of Solid Waste Services for the City said in a news release.

"Right now, use of the Green Bin, or another food waste diversion program, in these multi-residential buildings is optional."

The survey is available online and will remain open until 4 p.m. on February 8.