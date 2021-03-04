City of Kingston set to draft ride-share regulations 

The City of Kingston is set to work on new regulations for ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

City Council approved a plan this week that will see staff work with Loyalist Township on the new draft rules, pending Township Council approving the plan at its meeting later this month.

The proposed by-law comes as both municipalities looking to tackle the issue of taxi and ride-hailing service in the area, a problem dealt with in many cities across Canada.

The two municipalities are to work together to come up with a bylaw that would harmonize the regulations of the taxi and ride-hailing industries.

As it stands now, Uber drivers in the area can be charged with operating an illegal taxi in the city and both the Kingston Taxi Commission and the City have tried to find solutions for almost five years.

In a letter to the city included in Tuesday's meeting of City Council, a spokesperson for Uber wrote the company "strongly supports" local municipalities getting involved in the conversation surrounding regulations, similar to "processes that Uber has participated in other jurisdictions..."

The company said it looked forward to sharing more about their service in the weeks and months to come.

