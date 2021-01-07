City of Pembroke and local spa offering 'Afternoon Tea at Home'
Later this month, The City of Pembroke and Green Gables Inn and Spa are partnering to bring residents some 'Afternoon Tea At Home.'
Starting Jan. 24, residents can purchase a box filled with sweet treats, sandwiches and tea for $20 with curbside pickup available at the spa between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Those taking part are being encouraged to get dressed up at home and take a picture of themselves with their goodies for a chance to win a $100 Oak Door gift card.
Residents who would like to order a box should contact the City's Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or by email at recreation@pembroke.ca. Payment will be accepted over the phone or by appointment through the office.
-From CFRA's Dave Phillips