City organizes online Marvel Universe trivia night

The City of Pembroke is hosting an online trivia night in The Valley with a superhero twist.

An online trivia fundraiser has been scheduled for May 14 at 7 p.m. and organizers say the questions will revolve around the Marvel Universe.

Teams of six can register for $30 and half of the proceeds will go to the winning team, while the other half will go to a local charity.

Players on a team may play together from different households or play from one screen at home with family.

Those interested can register by contacting the City of Pembroke's Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or by email at recreation@pembroke.ca.

