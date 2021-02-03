City outlines new Point St. Mark Drive, Gore Road intersection 

The City of Kingston has released the final design of a new intersection that will compliment the new bridge over the Cataraqui River.

The intersection of Point St. Mark Drive and Gore Road has been designed with more space for cyclists, pedestrians and those using public transit and includes new sidewalks, crosswalks and bus stops.

"Providing more sustainable transportation options for residents is a vital part of the Third Crossing project overall," Mark Van Buren, Deputy Commissioner for the City of Kingston's Major Projects Office said in a news release.

"After hearing from residents and stakeholders, the final design of this intersection reflects Council's sustainable transportation priorities and community comments by providing several new features for cyclists, pedestrians and transit users to move in and around Kingston."

The new design is part of the third crossing project, which will see the east and west ends connected by a new bridge, with construction on the intersection is expected to start this spring and be completed by the end of the year.

The City is looking for public input on the new intersection design until Feb. 23 on the project's Get Involved Kingston page.