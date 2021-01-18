City, public health asking residents to follow stay-at-home order 

The City of Kingston and public health officials are asking residents to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the current emergency stay at home order put in place by the province.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, asked residents to continue their diligence limiting contacts, as that's how COVID-19 case counts have remained low in the region throughout the pandemic.

"While this new order changes the parameters around enforcement, it doesn't change what you have already been doing-stay the course," Moore said in a statement.

"The continued vigilance of residents is essential to help keep our community safe and lift public health restrictions as soon as possible."

The City said Kingston Police and By-Law officer do have the ability to lay fines and tickets for those not following the order but ask for voluntary co-operation. They ask residents to only leave their homes for essential purposes like work, getting groceries and exercising.

"We understand that many residents have questions about these new changes," Kyle Compeau, Manager of Licensing and Enforcement for the City of Kingston said in a news release.

"When considering when to leave your residence, consider the importance of minimizing contacts to keep yourself and others safe. We are counting on voluntary cooperation from residents, but will issue fines if necessary."

The City, Kingston Police, Bylaw and Public Health say the will continue to respond to resident concerns and complaints.

They're also reminding residents about a ban on gatherings and the potential for a fine of $750 for attending a large gathering, in defiance of provincial emergency orders. Those hosting such a party or gathering can also be fined up to $10,000.

"We commend the vast majority of residents who have taken the personal responsibility to adhere to measures put in place for the well-being of our entire population," Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said in a statement.

"Our focus remains on those few in the community who pose the greatest public health risk by purposely and blatantly disregarding these emergency orders."

More information on the current stay-at-home order and other public health restrictions can be found on the province's website.