City urges residents to be prepared for spring flooding

The City of Kingston is urging residents who live in flood-prone areas to be prepared in the event of Spring flooding.

While Catarqui Conservation does not expect widespread flooding at this time, the City said every neighbourhood is at risk of basement flooding, even if it's never happened before.

"Flooding is one of the costliest natural hazards in Ontario," Brandi Timpson, Emergency Preparedness Manager for Kingston said in a news release.

"Don't wait until it happens. If you live near water or in a low-lying area, it's important to have a plan in place. Spring is a wet season. Prepare yourselves and your property now."

The City said it has various resources on its website to help homeowners prepare for possible flooding and to stay safe if it does happen, while Utilities Kingston also has a number of tips for what to do when your basement floods.

If residents experience a flood or a backup in their basement, they're asked to use Utilities Kingston's online reporting form or call 613-546-0000.