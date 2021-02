The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk raised over $70,000 over the weekend.

The event, which looks to raise awareness about homelessness, raised over $73,000 for The Grind in Pembroke over the weekend, according to its Facebook page. The goal was just $55,000.

This year's event was held virtually because of COVID-19 but still saw 48 teams and 246 walkers take part.