Coldest Night of The Year fundraiser to be held Feb. 20 

The local version of The Coldest Night of The Year fundraiser is set to go ahead virtually in Renfrew County next month.

This year's fundraising walk, which supports the homeless and others in need across Canada, will be held on Feb. 20 in an online format because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Over 60 people for this year's walk as of Monday morning, with registration and donation information available on the fundraiser's website.

Proceeds from the walk will help the The Grind in Pembroke, with the charity hoping to use the proceeds to move to a new home as it say demand continues to grow for its services.