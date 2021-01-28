Cornwall youth faces drugs and weapons charges after Leeds OPP traffic stop

A 17-year-old from Cornwall faces a slew of drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop for speeding in Leeds County on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic offence on Highway 401 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township around 2 p.m., but officers quickly found two replica firearms, cannabis, suspected psilocybin and an unknown substance inside the car.

The youth faces a number of criminal charges and traffic offences, including drug possession, two drug trafficking charges, possession of a imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, distracted driving, speeding, driving without a qualified driver as a G1 license holder, driving on a prohibited highway as a G1 license holder, possession of cannabis by someone under 19 and driving with cannabis readily available.

The youth will appear in court in Brockville in March.