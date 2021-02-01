Council approves 2021 budget, pandemic-relief supports 

Kingston has approved the 2021 municipal operating and capital budgets, which include a 2.4 per cent increase in taxes.

The City said the approved tax increase of 1.4 per cent us for operations along with 1 per cent for capital purposes.

The final tax billing for 2021 will also include a separate amount for the first time, based on shared paramedic services and costs of the Fairmont Home with Frontenac County.

Council also approved $1 million from the City's reserves for pandemic relief, about $600,000 for small businesses, $200,000 for recreation and social service not-for-profit organizations and roughly $200,000 for artists and not-for-profit arts organizations, all of which have been impacted by the pandemic.

The City said staff and partner agencies are developing eligibility criteria for the support funding and will report its recommendations back to Council.