Council to discuss teaming with Loyalist Township for ride-sharing rules

Kingston City Council will discuss the possibility of teaming up with Loyalist Township to nail down potential ride-sharing rules in both municipalities.

A plan being brought to Council for discuss on Tuesday would see the two areas work together to draft regulations for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, with the help of the The Kingston and Area Taxi Licensing Commission.

As is the case in many Canadian cities and municipalities, the taxi industry has rejected any regulations for the ride-sharing services and argue they should be treated like taxis, which have specific licenses and bylaws to follow.

Lanie Hurdle, Kingston's Chief Administrative Officer writes in a report to Council on Tuesday that the move would see the commission amend its own bylaws and regulations with the help of both municipalities to bring the potential ride-share rules more in line with taxi rules in the area.

"Ride-share program operators have been reluctant to accept the jurisdiction of the KATLC over its activities and challenges to enforcement have arisen," Hurdle writes in her report. "To address this situation, through recent discussions the KATLC has proposed an updated harmonized process of taxi and ride-share regulation, especially with respect to enforcement."

Both industries are expected to be consulted in the plan, according to Hurdle, as issues and challenges are expected to arise on both sides.

"The system will not resolve business challenges faced by the taxi industry caused by new technologies. It will also not overcome any shifts or a changes in consumer behaviours," Hurdle wrote.

"It should, however, be expected to place Kingston, Loyalist and KATLC all in a better position to manage these changes, including through industry and community consultations. This may also foster the creation of local or alternative ride-share offerings to serve the community."

Kingston City Council is set to meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m.