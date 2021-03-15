COVID-19 case identified at Arnprior Daycare

One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an Arnprior daycare facility.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said an individual at Leaps & Bounds Children’s Centre on Baskin Drive in Arnprior tested positive for the virus. It said all children and staff who have been deemed close contacts have been sent home to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

The Health Unit said it's "working closely... to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all staff, children and the public."

The day care remains open to all other clients and staff.

The latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit showed 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Two people were being treated in hospital, according to the last update.