COVID-19 case reported at Ecole Sir John A. Macdonald Public School

A student at Ecole Sir John A. Macdonald Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Limestone District School Board said there's no risk to students and staff, as the student was either learning virtually, already in isolation or was not present at the school. The school remains open for in-person learning. It's the only active case within the Limestone District School Board.

The student is a resident of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's region, so the case was not included in Kingston's total cases on Thursday, when zero new cases were reported.

There are 13 active cases of the virus in the area as of Friday morning with one person in the intensive care unit in hospital.

