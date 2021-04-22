COVID-19 cases headed down in the area: Top Doctor

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday as the region's top doctor says cases continue to trend downwards.

The area now has 88 active cases of the virus and eight people are being treated in hospital with two people in intensive care that are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Four deaths have been attributed to the virus over the past two weeks as cases spiked in the area, but Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the region, said on Wednesday that cases numbers are "going in the right direction."

Stewart said about 50 per cent of cases at the moment are being spread from close contacts, people who know them, while about 30 per cent are still unclear where they contracted virus. With that in mind, she urged people to continue to follow public health advice as the more contagious variants need less contact and time to spread.

"That's the major message, keep up with the precautions," she said.

"That's going to protect you and reduce the chance you're going to come in contact with a variant," she said, adding about half the cases in the region at the moment are variants of the virus.

Workplaces are a big source of concern in the region but Stewart said any local outbreaks have been linked to one or two people, not the dozens seen in places like Toronto.

She's also advocating for paid sick leave from the province, something the Ford Government said it was working on after pressure from health experts and municipalities.

Ontario reported 4,212 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, back above 4,000 after a brief stint below on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain a top concern for health officials, as 2,335 are in hospital with the virus and 790 are in intensive care, a number that continues to grow daily. 566 people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

In response to rising hospitalizations, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams issued a directive to hospitals on Wednesday ordering the stop of all non-urgent surgeries.