COVID-19 death reported as cases spike in Tri-County area

Another death from COVID-19 has been reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The death was reported on Monday the person was not identified but it brings the death toll in the Tri-County area to 55 since the start of the pandemic.

49 new cases of the virus were also added on Monday, which including cases from the weekend, as active cases have jumped to 118 in the region. 11 people remain in hospital and four are being treated in the intensive care unit. Three people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

One of the patients is in Brockville General Hospital, which on Monday moved to scale-back non-essential surgeries to make capacity at the request of the province with over 600 people now being treated in ICU's.

Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO at the hospital, said on Monday that staff are prepared for more possible transfers of COVID-19 patients.

"All other services will continue, however, there is an expectation that we will probably quickly shut down the majority of our services within the 24 hour period we are asked to," he said.

Vlacholias said variants of the virus are driving the third wave of the pandemic, which he called worse than the first two combined.

He's urging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines as he said vaccines alone will not be the answer to beating COVID-19 over the next six weeks.

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases once again on Monday as cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket across the province.

1,646 people are hospitalized in Ontario because of the virus, including 619 in intensive care and 408 people breathing with the help of ventilators.

The province said it administered 74,722 doses of the vaccine in the previous 24 hours, with 3,214,465 vaccines in total doled out so far.