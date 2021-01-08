COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kemptville retirement home after one staff case

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a Kemptville retirement home after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

One new case was reported at Kemptville Retirement Living, prompting an outbreak to be declared on Thursday, per provincial guidelines.

A statement from Kemptville Retirement Living Inc. said it's "working diligently with health authorities, staff members and residents to ensure the safety of all concerned."

"Our team members are working dedicatedly and with total commitment to contain this outbreak, and we are so proud of their continuous efforts."

The staff case was one of three total cases reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Thursday and Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the area said the outbreak and a recent increase in cases locally shows why residents need to continue to follow public health guidelines.

"I encourage everyone to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, wear a mask or face covering when you cannot maintain a distance of 2 metres from others, and to practice regular hand hygiene," she said in a statement.

The Tri-County area has 45 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning with one patient in hospital.

Ontario as a whole reported a record high number of new cases and deaths on Thursday, with 89 new deaths reported along with the 3,519 new cases. 49 of the 89 deaths reported on Thursday were residents in long-term care homes.

Nine more Ontarians were hospitalized because of the virus Thursday, as 1,472 people remain in hospital including 363 people in intensive care.

Given the rise in cases across the province, the Ford Government announced Thursday elementary school students would not return to in-school learning until Jan. 25, two weeks after the original return to school date for kids after Christmas break.