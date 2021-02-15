COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lombard Manor seniors' home

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Lombard Manor seniors' home after one resident tested positive.

It's the only case being reported at the facility in Lombardy, between Perth and Toledo, but extra health protocols have been put in place and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said it's working with management to control the outbreak.

"Enhanced infection prevention and control measures have been put in place to manage the situation," Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the region said in a news release.

Four new cases of the virus were reported in the health unit's last update on Friday. There's 17 active cases of the virus in the Tri-County area on Monday morning with two patients being treated in hospital. One person remains in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 981 new cases of the virus on Sunday and 42 virus related deaths, while 705 people remain in provincial hospitals.