COVID-19 outbreak declared at Perth retirement home

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth after a resident tested positive for the virus.

Enhanced protocols have been put in place to try and control the spread of the virus and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said it's working with management at the home, which is operated by Sienna Living.

"Team members are working diligently and in partnership with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to protect residents' health and safety," Dr. Andrea Moser, Sienna Senior Living Chief Medical Officer said in a statement, adding that all residents will be tested for COVID-19.

"In addition to robust infection prevention and control protocols, residents are also receiving all of their care, meals and activities in their suites."

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday while six people recovered from the virus. There are 11 active cases and two people are being treated in hospital.

Ontario jumped above the 1,000 case mark for the first time in four days on Thursday, reporting 1,038 new cases and 44 deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 758 people remain in provincial hospitals.

As of Thursday, Ontario has given out more than 500,000 vaccine doses as supplies of both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine's have stabilized.