COVID-19 outbreak declared at Rideau Ferry Country Home as area cases rise

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Rideau Ferry Country Home after a staff member tested positive for the virus at the Lanark County facility.

The staff member is in self-isolation and outbreak protocols are in place at the home between Rideau Ferry and Perth.

"Enhanced infection prevention and control measures have been put in place to manage the situation." Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

"Our staff are working diligently and in partnership with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to protect residents' health and safety," Amy Morrow, Director of Care at Rideau Ferry Country Home said in a statement.

It's the second of two seniors residence that are currently in outbreak status after one was declared at Perth Community Care on March 16.

As the Tri-County area moves into the 'red zone' of the province's colour-coded restrictions framework on Monday, cases have been rising over the course of the past two weeks, particularly in Lanark County, where 74 of the 94 active cases in the region are centred. One person is being treated in hospital.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of following public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

