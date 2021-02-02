COVID-19 outbreak declared at Rosebridge Manor near Smiths Falls 

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Rosebridge Manor Nursing Home near Smiths Falls after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The staff member is in isolation and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said measures have been put in place to control the spread of the virus.

Eleven new cases of the virus were reported in the Tri-County area Monday but 11 people also recovered over the weekend, leaving 20 active cases in the region. One person remains in hospital.

With the news of an outbreak and with the area remaining in a province-wide stay-at-home order, Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, said its a reminder that the virus remains a threat in the area's long-term care homes and the wider community, even if case numbers are low.

"I encourage everyone to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, wear a mask or face covering when you cannot maintain a distance of 2 metres from others, and to practice regular hand hygiene," Stewart said in a statement.

Ontario reported 1,969 cases of COVID-19 on Monday as numbers also continue to slowly trend downwards in the province.

Hospitalizations have also held steady as the province reports 1,158 people remain in hospital with the virus including 354 people in intensive care.

36 deaths were also attributed to the virus, which included 19 people in long-term care.

Ontario also recorded its first case of the 'South African variant' of COVID-19, which experts believe could be more infectious.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer for Ontario, said the case was identified in Peel Region and that the person neither travelled nor had any known contact with someone who travelled.

The province has also reported a total of 69 cases of the U.K. variant as of Sunday, which is also considered more easily transmittable.