COVID-19 outbreak declared at Valley Manor in Barry's Bay

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Valley Manor in Barry's Bay after one staff member tested positive for the virus during weekly surveillance testing.

The new was confirmed in a statement from the home itself as well as the the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's outbreak status report. Under provincial protocols, an outbreak is declared when one case is detected inside a seniors' facility.

The person is in self-isolation pending the results of a second negative test but extra health protocols have been put in place to help mitigate the risk to residents and staff.

Renfrew County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and six cases remain active in the area, with one person being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 981 new cases of the virus on Sunday and 42 virus related deaths, while 705 people remain in provincial hospitals.