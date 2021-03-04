COVID-19 outbreak declared at west-end child-care facility

A west-end child-care centre is closed for at least two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the facility.

Eight cases have so far been linked to Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Early Learning Centre on Select Drive and a statement from the daycare said all of its staff and clients have been notified.

"Clients and staff deemed to be at risk are being contacted directly by KFL&A Public Health," the statement said, adding those have been deemed a high-risk are self-isolating at home.

"We have chosen to temporarily close the centre for a minimum of 14 days to ensure the health and safety of our staff, clients and their families," they said.

"We care deeply about our families and our staff and we hope that everyone stays safe. We look forward to serving our families in the future."

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus in the area on Wednesday as active cases have slowly risen this week. There are currently 17 active cases as of Thursday morning and one person is being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

The province as a whole reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 17 more deaths from the virus.

668 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

The province said 27,398 vaccine doses were administered since in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total to 754,419 doses province-wide.