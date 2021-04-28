COVID-19 vaccinations now open to those over 60, childcare workers

Renfrew County is now booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all residents over 60, those who are pregnant and childcare workers.

The move to expand eligibility for the vaccines was announced on Tuesday by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Those born between 1957 and 1961, those who are pregnant and child-care workers in licensed facilities are being booked for appointments that residents can book on the health unit's website.

The Health Unit said those who are pregnant and may have previously registered as high-risk will have to register again under the current framework.

Its asking for patience as the local rollout continues as it will continue only as supplies of vaccines allow.

If a person is unable to register online, they can call RCDHU at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097, Ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave one message with their name and phone number,

and someone will return their call as soon as possible.