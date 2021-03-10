COVID-19 vaccine clinics to eventually move to Pembroke Memorial Centre: Health Unit 

Renfrew County's COVID-19 vaccination clinics will move to the Memorial Centre in Downtown Pembroke as the rollout speeds up in the coming weeks.

No date has been set but the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said with vaccine supplies becoming more regular, Pembroke Regional Hospital and the health unit are in the process of moving the current clinics to the Memorial Centre.

"The clinics held to date have been a tremendous success thanks to the efforts of all those involved who have worked so hard, mostly in a voluntary capacity, giving of their time to ensure they run as efficiently and effectively as possible," Sabine Mersmann, the hospital's Senior Vice-President of Clinical and Support Services for Partnerships and Integration said in a statement.

She added nearly 2,000 residents have so far been vaccinated in the area, including patient-facing health care workers in high risk areas like the ER, intensive care units, COVID units and other areas of acute care. Long-term care staff and essential caregivers and priority retirement home staff and residents are also among those who have received shots so far.

The Health Unit once again asks residents not to call or email the Health Unit, local hospitals or the clinics themselves about vaccines. Officials say residents will be notified when it's their turn to get a shot and are asked to keep an eye on local media for the latest information.

"We are asking everyone to stay tuned to social media, local media outlets, and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit website (www.rcdhu.com) for all the information pertaining to vaccine eligibility and the registration process," Dr. Richard Johnson, Command Table member and Co-Chair of Renfrew County's vaccine rollout said in a news release.

Residents should contact their doctor if they have any questions about their personal health status before getting a vaccine. Those with a doctor or primary care provider are asked to contact the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (1-844-727-6404) to consult with a family physician.