COVID-19 variant of concern discovered in Kingston

One of the more contagious and concerning variants of COVID-19 has been detected in the Kingston-area.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health said the variant was detected in an international traveller.

Reporting 2 new cases on February 20, 2021.



We have a recent case that has now been determined to be a Variant of Concern (VOC). This case was an international traveller who is following the Federal Quarantine Act. pic.twitter.com/5jgYwkLAHA — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) February 20, 2021

The specific variant is not known at this time and will take roughly three weeks to confirm, according to health officials.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kingston on Sunday. There are 21 active cases in the area as of Monday morning with one person being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,087 new cases on Sunday and 13 more deaths linked to the virus, a slight decrease from Saturday that saw 1,228 cases and 28 deaths.

Just under 700 people remain in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus.