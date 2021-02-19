COVID-19 variants have local health officials concerned about third wave

COVID-19 variants are a main concern for local health officials as a possible third wave of COVID-19 could be on the horizon.

The so-called U.K. variant, South African variant and the Brazilian variant have all been identified in Ontario and experts believe they could be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original COVID-19 virus.

Joe Reid, Health Promoter with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said the various mutations of the virus means it's still incredibly important for residents to follow public health advice to slow the spread.

"In particular for the U.K. strain, we know it can spread more easily than the original version of COVID-19," Reid said.

"This means more cases, more sickness, more death and more closures if we're not actively stopping the spread."

Reid said so far no variants have been identified in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and added the latest information on safety precautions can be found on the Health Unit's website.