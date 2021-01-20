Cupcake fundraiser for SPCA moves online

The National Cupcake Day Fundraiser in support of the local SPCA is moving online this year in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Leeds and Grenville SPCA is one of a number of SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada taking part in the fundraiser, which includes a cupcake decorating contest.

Marianne Carlyle, Manager of The Leeds and Grenville SPCA, said people can raise money by baking sweet treats at home.

"Do your decorating at home, post pictures up, share those pictures with your family and friends and get people to vote for your cupcake designs," she said

The cupcake with the most votes in each of the four categories wins.

Registration is open until Feb. 22 and participants can register and vote on the National Cupcake Day website.

