Cupcake fundraiser for SPCA moves online

The National Cupcake Day Fundraiser in support of the local SPCA is moving online this year in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is one of a number of SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada taking part in the fundraiser, which includes a cupcake decorating contest.

"National Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year, and we need your help to support vulnerable animals across Canada,” Kate Graham, Interim Animal Centre Manager at the Renfrew County Animal Centre said in a statement.

“We’re challenging you to a bake off, so pre-heat those ovens and get ready to show off your cupcake decorating talents.”

Residents are asked to post pictures to share with friends and family and get people to vote for their cupcake designs.

The cupcake with the most votes in each of the four categories wins special prizes.

Registration is open until Feb. 22 and participants can register and vote on the National Cupcake Day website.