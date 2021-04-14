Customers of Westport Chip Truck asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Residents who visited a chip truck in Westport are being asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after a case was linked to the business.

Those who approached the pick-up window to order or pick up food at Scotty's Chips in Wesport between March 31 and April 9 are asked to get tested immediately if symptoms develop.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said patrons should get tested even if only mild symptoms develop.

If symptoms develop, residents should contact the Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 and get tested at a local assessment centre.