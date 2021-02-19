Daytime break-in in North Grenville targeted jewelry: OPP  

OPP are looking for information from the public in connection to a daytime break-and-enter on Wednesday that saw a home robbed of several pieces of jewelry.

Grenville OPP said officers responded to a break-and-enter at a home on McGovern Road East in North Grenville around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resident reported that while they were away from the residence earlier in the day, between 8:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., someone entered the home and stole a number of pieces of jewelry, including several rings and necklaces and a pair of blue Beats headphones. A jewelry stand was also stolen.

Police are looking for any information from the public in connection to the incident or anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area at the time. Those with information are asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.To report information anonymously, residents can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.